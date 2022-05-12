Mary Steenburgen

The Arkansas native portrayed Andrew’s mom, Grace Paxton. Steenburgen then appeared in The Open Road, The Help, Last Vegas, Book Club, Happiest Season and Nightmare Alley. She also found success on TV, starring on Justified, Orange Is the New Black, The Last Man on Earth, Bless the Harts and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Steenburgen reprised her TV role as Maggie in 2021’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas and has been working as a producer since the late ‘80s. The Oscar winner has been writing music since the early 2000s, signing a global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group in October 2020.

The Step Brothers actress was married to British actor Malcolm McDowell for 10 years before calling it quits in 1990. The ex-spouses share daughter Lilly, born in 1981, and son Charlie, born in 1983. Steenburgen has been married to Ted Danson since 1995.