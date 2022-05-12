Oscar Nunez

Nuñez portrayed Ramone, who served as the officiant at the botched wedding after stripping for Margaret’s bachelorette party. The Cuba native finished his nine-season stint as Oscar Martinez on The Office in 2013. He then starred on Benched, People of Earth, Mr. Iglesias and The Bystanders. Nuñez has also appeared in The Lost City and will play Edgar in 2022’s Disenchanted. The comedian launched his first clothing collection in April 2022.

The Reno 911 alum married actress Ursula Whittaker in 2011. They share one child, daughter August, who was born in 2012.