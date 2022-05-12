Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds played Margaret’s assistant and eventual love interest, Andrew Paxton, who is an aspiring book publisher. The Canada native then starred in Green Lantern, Deadpool, Life, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Free Guy, Red Notice and The Adam Project. He has also voiced characters in The Croods, Turbo and The Croods: A New Age. Reynolds is set to reprise his role as Wade Wilson/Deadpool in the third installment of the franchise. The actor made his producer debut in 2011 with The Whale documentary and has since worked on both Deadpool films, Shotgun Wedding and Spirited. His writing credits include Deadpool 2 and short films Truce and Match Made in Hell.

The Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place alum cofounded Maximum Effort production company in 2018. That same year, Reynolds acquired stake in Aviation Gin and in 2019, he purchased an ownership stake in Mint Mobile. He is also part owner of the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC.

Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011. He moved on with Blake Lively, whom he wed in 2012. The couple share three daughters, James, Inez and Betty, born in 2014, 2016 and 2019, respectively.