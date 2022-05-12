Sandra Bullock

Bullock portrayed intense book publisher Margaret Tate, who falls for her assistant, Andrew. The Virginia native then starred in All About Steve, The Blind Side (which won her an Oscar in 2010), The Heat, Gravity, Our Brand Is Crisis, Ocean’s Eight, Bird Box and The Lost City. Beginning in 1996, Bullock has worked as a producer on more than 15 projects, including both Miss Congeniality films, The Proposal and the George Lopez show. She is the founder of Fortis Films production company.

The Practical Magic star was married to Jesse James from 2005 to 2010. She moved on with photographer Bryan Randall, whom she’s been dating since early 2015. Bullock adopted son Louis in 2010 and daughter Laila in 2015.