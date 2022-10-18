What Other Drama Is Coming?

A brief moment in the teaser hints that Julia may have to respond to rumors that she cheated on wife Martina Navratilova with a man. “When is this gonna stop?” the tennis legend asks her partner. “Julia, I’m done, OK?”

Despite that potential drama, however, Julia said at BravoCon that Martina is fully supportive of her super close friendship with Adriana. “She feels happy for me that I have a friend who has my back,” Julia explained. “[Adriana] is part of my life and my family, simple as that.”

The cast also teased a potential clash between Nicole and Larsa, who claimed at BravoCon that the anesthesiologist has “never invited” her to any of her events. “She literally invited everyone here on her private plane except me. How can we be friends when you exclude me?” Larsa asked during the RHOM panel. Nicole said that she was just looking out for Larsa and Marysol’s fear of flying on private jets. “You said my plane was too small,” Nicole recalled. “I actually invited everyone except Larsa and Marysol because they’ve told me before they don’t like small planes.”