Where Do Lisa and Larsa Stand Now?

At BravoCon, Larsa confirmed that she is “in a better place” with Lisa after some tension in their friendship. “It was kind of rocky,” Larsa said during the RHOM panel. “But I also feel like when you’re not in a good place in your relationship, you’re more stressed out, and I don’t think Lisa was in a good place in her relationship, so she wasn’t a good friend to me.”

Lisa, for her part, agreed that the duo are doing better now. “You really stepped it up as a friend,” she told Larsa, adding that she agreed they weren’t previously on good terms. “You were really there for me 100 percent.”