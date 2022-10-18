Will Lisa Talk About Her Divorce?

“This has been a hard one for me. When I signed up for the show, I wanted to show my life,” Lisa said during the BravoCon panel when asked about how her split from Lenny has affected her. “I thought this season was gonna be fun, and halfway through these unexpected, horrible life changes happened to me.”

The Canada native doesn’t hold back in the teaser, either. At one point, she has a tense phone call with someone — seemingly Lenny — and says, “You bring that girl anywhere near my f–king kids, there’s gonna be a huge f–king problem. Do you understand me?”