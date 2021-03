Eric Nies

Nies competed on three seasons of The Challenge following his time on The Real World and stayed in the entertainment world for nearly 20 years, hosting various specials on MTV. The New Jersey native is married with one child and has been sober since the early 2000s. As a social activist, he’s written two books, Rent Your Way to Freedom: Live Well Now While You Build Your Future and Bypassed: GenX’s Vanishing American Dream.