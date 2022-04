Sadie Robertson

Sadie, who grew up in front of viewers’ eyes, is no longer a kid — she’s a bestselling author, Dancing With the Stars alum and speaker for Live Original. She also founded One Squad, a millennial-driven organization that helps inspire young people to come together to make an impact, and hosts the “WHOA That’s Good” podcast. She married Christian Huff in November 2019. The duo welcomed daughter Honey in May 2021.