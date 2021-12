Amedeo Turturro

Turturro, whose dad is actor John Turturro, played the young Richie Tenenbaum in the 2001 film. They have only appeared in two other movies since: 2004’s 2BPerfectlyHonest and the following year’s Romance & Cigarettes, which also starred Murray. After graduating from New York’s School of Visual Arts in 2012, they worked as an associate editor at DC Comics.