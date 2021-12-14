Anjelica Huston

Huston went on to work with Anderson again on three movies after playing Ethel Tenenbaum: The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited and The French Dispatch. She also starred alongside Keanu Reeves in 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum after appearing on the short-lived NBC musical series Smash from 2012 to 2013. She released her first memoir, A Story Lately Told: Coming of Age in Ireland, London, and New York, in 2013. One year later, the Oscar winner released its follow-up, Watch Me.

Huston was married to sculptor Robert Graham from 1992 until his death in 2008.