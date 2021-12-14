Ben Stiller

The same year he played Chas, Stiller also wrote, directed and starred in Zoolander with Owen, who became a frequent collaborator. He earned recognition with comedies such as Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Meet the Fockers, Tropic Thunder and the Night at the Museum trilogy. Along with voicing the character of Alex in the Madagascar films, Stiller directed and starred in the Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora in 2018.

Stiller married Christine Taylor in 2000, but after 17 years of marriage, the pair announced their separation in May 2017. The estranged couple share daughter Ella and son Quinlin.