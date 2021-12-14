Bill Murray

Murray, who played Raleigh St. Clair, is a frequent collaborator of Anderson’s, appearing in nine of the director’s 10 films, including Rushmore, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou and The French Dispatch. The comedy icon previously worked with Sofia Coppola on 2003’s Lost In Translation, which earned him his first and only Oscar nomination, and 2020’s On the Rocks. He reprised his Ghostbusters role of Dr. Peter Venkman in 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The Chicago native was married to Jennifer Butler from 1997 to 2008. The pair are the parents of four sons: Cal, Jackson, Cooper and Lincoln. He also shares two sons, Luke and Homer, with first wife Margaret Kelly, whom he was with from 1981 to 1996.