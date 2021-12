Danny Glover

After playing Ethel’s beau, accountant Henry Sherman, Glover went on to star in Saw, Saw III, Dreamgirls, Be Kind Rewind, Sorry to Bother You, Jumanji: The Next Level and The Dead Don’t Die, which also starred Murray. He had a recurring role on ER in 2005 and on Brothers & Sisters in 2007.

Glover married Eliane Cavalleiro in 2009. He shares a daughter, Mandisa, with ex-wife Asake Bomani, from whom he split in 2000 after 25 years.