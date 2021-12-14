Gene Hackman

After playing the patriarch in The Royal Tenenbaums, the iconic actor only appeared in two more movies: 2003’s Runaway Jury and 2004’s Welcome to Mooseport. In 2008, the French Connection actor confirmed that he was leaving acting. He briefly came out of his retirement to narrate two TV documentaries: 2016’s The Unknown Flag Raiser of Iwo Jima and 2017’s We, The Marines. The Enemy of the State actor has written five novels, including 2001’s Payback at Morning Peak and 2013’s Pursuit.

Hackman married Betsy Arakawa in 1991. He shares three kids — Christopher, Elizabeth and Leslie — with first wife Fay Maltese, whom he was married to from 1956 to 1986.