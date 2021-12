Grant Rosenmeyer

Since playing Chas’ son Ari, Rosenmeyer has appeared in films such as 2016’s Money Monster and 2021’s Shook. He wrote and directed the 2008 film Fugue after starring on the short-lived TV series Oliver Beene from 2003 to 2004. The New Yorker later appeared on four episodes of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend between 2015 and 2019.