Gwyneth Paltrow

After playing Margot Tenenbaum, she starred in Shallow Hal, View From the Top, Sylvia, Country Strong and Contagion. She also played Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe appearing in the Iron Man trilogy, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Endgame. She played recurring Holly Holliday on Glee before founding the wellness and lifestyle brand Goop in 2008.

Gwyneth married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018 after four years of dating. She shares kids Apple and Moses with her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, whom she was with from 2003 to 2016.