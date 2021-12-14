Irina Gorovaia

Gorovaia made her film debut playing young Margot Tenenbaum. She appeared in 2003’s Runs in the Family and in 2004’s The Butterfly Effect with Ashton Kutcher, going on to train with the School of the American Ballet and study drama at LaGuardia Arts High School in New York City. In 2000, she performed in The Nutcracker with the New York City Ballet. In 2019, Gorovaia starred in and produced the short film A Magnificent Gray. She directed her first short film, Tapochki, in 2021.