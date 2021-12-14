Luke Wilson

The same year Luke played Richie Tenenbaum, he also starred alongside Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde. He would go on to star in Old School, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde, The Family Stone, Idiocracy and Zombieland: Double Tap. He has also appeared on That ‘70s Show, HBO’s Enlightened, Showtime’s Roadies and Stargirl on Disney+. In 2020, he was the host of the ABC series Emergency Call.

He has been romantically linked to Drew Barrymore, former basketball player Meg Simpson and his Royal Tenenbaums costar Gwyneth.