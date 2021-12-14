Top 5

Stories

Movies

‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson and More

By
The Royal Tenenbaums Cast 20 Years Later Where Are They Now Luke Wilson
14
2 / 14
podcast
StockingStuffers_110521_600x338

Luke Wilson

The same year Luke played Richie Tenenbaum, he also starred alongside Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde. He would go on to star in Old School, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde, The Family Stone, Idiocracy and Zombieland: Double Tap. He has also appeared on That ‘70s Show, HBO’s Enlightened, Showtime’s Roadies and Stargirl on Disney+. In 2020, he was the host of the ABC series Emergency Call.

He has been romantically linked to Drew Barrymore, former basketball player Meg Simpson and his Royal Tenenbaums costar Gwyneth.

Back to top