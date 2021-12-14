Owen Wilson

Owen, who played Eli Cash, became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood thanks to a string of comedies that had him teaming up with his Royal Tenenbaums costar Stiller, including Zoolander, Starsky & Hutch, Meet the Fockers and the Night at the Museum films. He also starred in Wedding Crashers, Marley & Me and Midnight in Paris. The Texas native voiced Lightning McQueen in Pixar’s Cars franchise.

He reunited with Anderson on the Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Grand Budapest Hotel and 2021’s The French Dispatch. That same year, he starred alongside Tom Hiddleston in Marvel’s Loki TV show.

Owen shares son Ford with Jade Duell, son Finn with Caroline Lindqvist and daughter Lyla with Varunie Vongsvirates.