Santa’s Kids Don’t Want to Leave Home

It turns out that Santa’s North Pole-born kids aren’t thrilled about the idea of leaving the nest. Sandra, played by Allen’s 13-year-old daughter, is particularly upset by the move — which only helped her dad’s performance.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but she doesn’t want to go,” Allen told Entertainment Weekly in September 2022. “So I tell her, ‘Being afraid is OK as long as we can be afraid together.’ Even saying the line, I get a little choked up. I looked right at her. One of my photographer buddies was shooting and said it was tear-jerking to watch. I said, ‘Well, I’m looking at my kid.’ And she literally showed what I learned from Pat Richardson on Home Improvement: Real actors can really emote real emotions. She did it to me there, and I reacted to it, and it was an amazing moment. I’ll never forget it.”