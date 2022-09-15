Tim Allen’s Daughter Joins the Cast

Allen revealed in September 2022 how his daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick became part of the Disney+ series, playing his onscreen daughter, Sandra. “She got in there because I really wanted her in the background,” he told E! News. “And they said, ‘Well she’ll have to read.’ I go, ‘Well, she can read whatever she wants.’ And she read it and even I went, ‘Wow.’”

The Wild Hogs actor proceeded to gush over his child and coworker, saying, “You know, it’s been such an organic experience and overzealously it’s great to work with, there’s no question about it. It was life-changing for me.”