TV ‘The Secret Life of the American Teenager’ Cast: Where Are They Now? By Erin Crabtree June 26, 2021 Shutterstock (2) 10 5 / 10 Francia Raisa (Adrian Lee) Raisa has starred on Grown-ish, Hit the Floor, Dear White People and Life-Size 2. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Talked About Plastic Surgery: Photos Then and Now of Farrah Abraham, More A Breakdown of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Complicated Relationship Timeline Here Comes the Sun! Photos of Your Favorite Stars Rocking Swimsuits This Season More News