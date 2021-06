Shailene Woodley (Amy Juergens)

Woodley went on to star in the Divergent franchise, The Fault in Our Stars, Big Little Lies, Adrift and Endings, Beginnings.

Us Weekly reported in February 2021 that she was dating Aaron Rodgers after they first sparked romance rumors in July 2020. The actress confirmed in February 2021 that she and the NFL star are engaged.