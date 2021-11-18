Pauline Chalamet

The actress attended the School of American Ballet from 2001 to 2010 and graduated from Bard College in 2014 after majoring in theater and political studies. She then moved to Paris to pursue an acting apprenticeship, and she still lives in the City of Light. After writing, directing and starring in short films, she made her feature film debut in 2020’s The King of Staten Island.

Chalamet has an A-list family connection too — she is the older sister of Timothée Chalamet.