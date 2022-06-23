Kimberly Is ‘Exploring Her Options’

With Nico no longer on her mind, Kimberly will officially be back on the market in season 2. “We can expect that Kimberly is going to be exploring her options,” Chalamet told E! News in June 2022. To find the best way to handle Leatherwood’s departure from the show, Kaling and Noble turned to another iconic HBO series.

“Mindy and I are excited about the new love interest that we’re introducing for characters who maybe were involved with Nico last season,” he told E! News at the same time. “We really loved Sex and the City, and how they would keep new love interests coming in and out all the time. So it’s kind of fun to get into what that rotation could be. No one’s really gone forever.”