‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2: Everything We Know

Leighton’s Love Life

After coming out to Kimberly in the season 1 finale, Leighton’s journey is just getting started. “Will it be a secret between the two of them that the other two suitemates don’t know about? Will Leighton jump out of the closet with two feet? That remains to be seen,” Noble teased to TVLine.

When asked about the possibility of Leighton getting back together with Alicia (Francis), the writer admitted Alicia is one of his “absolute favorite characters,” telling the outlet: “Midori is so incredibly talented and magnetic and watchable. And the chemistry between her and Reneé, who I think the absolute world of as a performer, is something that I can’t imagine not giving myself more of as a viewer, let alone the writer.”