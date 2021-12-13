‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2: Everything We Know

More of Bela’s Comedy — and Eric

After Bela quit the college’s most prestigious comedy group, The Catullan, after being sexually harassed, Noble promises that “better things are on the horizon for Bela” in season 2. In addition to forming her all-female troupe, sparks were flying between Bela and Eric (Mekki Leeper) in the finale.

“A seed has been planted, yes. Both Amrit and Mekki, who plays Eric, are just so hilarious and fun together,” he told TVLine. “And we should be seeing some more of Bela and Eric in the future.”