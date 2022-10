The Trailer

HBO Max dropped the official trailer for The Sex Life of College Girls season 2 in October 2022, one month before its premiere. In the clip, Kimberly, Whitney, Bela and Leighton have returned to Essex after Thanksgiving break as they continue to deal with the ups and downs of college life.

The YouTube clip also teases the arrival of former Division I athlete Jackson (Mitchell Slaggert) who has recently transferred to Essex — and the girls’ dorm floor.