Upping the Ante

“It’s called The Sex Lives of College Girls for a reason and I think all four of the girls are fun and experimenting and doing lots of fun stuff,” Kaling told Entertainment Tonight in June 2022. “There’s more heartbreak, there’s a lot more sex and there’s some really funny new characters and some new hot guys.”

She added: “I grew up very repressed so this show is so sexy and sexual. Like, let’s be honest, it’s sexual. There are things that shock me and I’m the creator of the show! I’m like, ‘Wow, OK.’ But nothing is just shock for shock value. It’s really funny and I think people will feel it’s relatable.”