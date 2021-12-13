‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2: Everything We Know

What’s Next for Nico and Kimberly?

Chalamet’s Kimberly and Leatherwood’s Nico have great chemistry on the series, but their romance was cut short after she learned he had a secret girlfriend (who was studying abroad). “I think Nico does have real feelings for Kimberly, and I think he kind of had them all along,” Noble told TVLine.

In the finale, Nico gives Kimberly permission to turn over the tests she stole from his fraternity after she was caught cheating. “Nico, doing a kindness at his own expense to help her out when he sees her floundering, it didn’t feel like it was an attempt to right the wrong of cheating, because I don’t think that’s a fair thing,” Noble said. “I don’t think we should walk away from that going, ‘Oh, maybe he’s a good guy.’ He was a bad guy in terms of a love interest to her. But it does show that he cares about her, and maybe he’s an imperfect character, but he did have true feelings for her all along.”

While Essex doesn’t expel Kimberly, she loses her scholarship. According to Noble, Kimberly’s actions will “most certainly” lead to fallout for Nico and his frat brothers.

“If you watch the show pretty closely, in episode 5, we kind of allude that some of the frats are on strike two of a three-strike system [and one] frat is now an Amazon fulfillment center. So I don’t think that bodes well for [Nico’s frat],” he explained. “Now that the president has that information from Kimberly, here’s going to be some backlash on them.”