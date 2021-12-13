‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2: Everything We Know

Whitney and Canaan’s Future

After a messy affair with her soccer coach, Scott is rooting for her character to explore her relationship with Meyer’s Canaan.

“Chris, in life, who plays Canaan, he is just one of the coolest, most naturally funny people ever, so filming anything with him is the best time and I always love watching it back. I’m just glad we get to Canaan,” she told EW. “[More] Canaan [in season 2] — that would be really great.”

Showrunner Noble also “ships” the pair.

“They are so charming. … I love watching them together. Alyah and Chris are just so fantastic, and the screen just loves them together,” he told TVLine. “So hopefully better things on the horizon for Whitney, romantically, and in all other ways.”