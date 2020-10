Armie Hammer (Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss)

Hammer’s career skyrocketed with roles in Call Me by Your Name, J. Edgar, Mirror Mirror, The Lone Ranger, Nocturnal Animals and On the Basis of Sex. He also appeared on Broadway in the 2018 production of Straight White Men.

The actor married Elizabeth Chambers in May 2010. She gave birth to their daughter, Harper, in December 2014 and their son, Ford, in January 2017. The pair announced their separation in July 2020.