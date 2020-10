Jesse Eisenberg (Mark Zuckerberg)

The Oscar nominee has since starred in Now You See Me, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Café Society, Rio and Zombieland: Double Tap. He made his foray into playwriting in 2011 and has acted in the stage productions he wrote. Eisenberg released a book of short stories, Bream Gives Me the Hiccups, in 2015.

The actor married Anna Strout in 2017. The couple welcomed son Banner in December 2016.