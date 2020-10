Max Minghella (Divya Narendra)

Minghella went on to appear on The Handmaid’s Tale, The Mindy Project, The Ides of March and The Internship. He directed, wrote and produced the 2018 film Teen Spirit, starring Elle Fanning.

The actor dated Kata Mara — his Social Network costar Rooney Mara‘s sister — from 2010 to 2014. He has been linked to Fanning since 2018, though the twosome have never confirmed their rumored romance.