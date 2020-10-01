‘The Social Network’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Rashida Jones (Marylin Delpy)

Jones has focused primarily on comedy since The Social Network with roles on Parks and Recreation, Celeste & Jesse Forever, Angie Tribeca, Web Therapy, Black-ish, Tag and #BlackAF. She also works as a producer, writer and director on high-profile Hollywood projects, including Toy Story 4, Black Mirror and Claws. She won a Grammy in 2019 for her film Quincy, a documentary about her father, Quincy Jones.

The actress welcomed her first child with boyfriend Ezra Koenig in 2018.