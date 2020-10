Rooney Mara (Erica Albright)

Mara starred in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, Her, Carol and Mary Magdalene. The activist, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2012, cofounded vegan clothing line Hiraeth Collective.

Us Weekly confirmed her engagement to Joaquin Phoenix in July 2019 after three years of dating. She delivered their son, River — named after the actor’s late brother — in 2020.