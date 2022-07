Tony Sirico

Sirico, who portrayed Tony’s associate Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri, voiced the Griffin family’s dog Vinny on Fox’s Family Guy from 2013 to 2016 and has starred in Woody Allen movies including Café Society (2016) and Wonder Wheel (2017).

Sirico has two children, a daughter and a son. He died in July 2022 at the age of 79.