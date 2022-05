How is Taylor Swift Involved?

In May 2022, a teaser trailer for the show included Swift’s “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” from her upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album.

“I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events – This Love (Taylor’s Version) comes out tonight at m i d n i g h t!” the singer wrote via Instagram at the time.