Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah?

In June 2022, Briney and Casalegno opened up about how their bond grew as they played onscreen brothers.

“Honestly, from the second we met I knew it would be easy. I don’t have a brother, but I feel like I can now imagine what it is like to have a brother,” the Connecticut native exclusively told Us Weekly. “I think we pretty naturally just had a dynamic [of] people that get along.”

Casalegno, for his part, praised the chance to work alongside Briney, adding, “I feel like it was a very brotherly relationship from the get-go. It was really cool. I’ve never had an older brother, so to kind of grow with Chris on screen, it was so much fun to explore.”