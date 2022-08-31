Elsie Fisher, Kyra Sedgwick Join Season 2

Elsie Fisher broke the news in August 2022 that she and Kyra Sedgwick were joining the cast for the show’s second season. In a playful Instagram video, the Eighth Grade actress pops open the door of her trailer which is marked “Skye,” ostensibly her character’s name on the show, though Skye isn’t a character in the book.

The camera then panned to Sedgwick reading Han’s It’s Not Summer Without You, the sequel upon which the series is based. “#TheSummerITurnedPretty,” Fisher captioned the post. “SEE U SOON PALS.”