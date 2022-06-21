Will Susannah Come Back?

In June 2022, Han addressed the show’s plans to explore Susannah’s story line ahead of her death between the first and second book.

“We have a lot of conversations about Susannah’s trajectory and all the cast members read the books as well, so everybody was coming into it with that base of knowledge. I would say that Rachel and I talked a lot about how I think that Susannah is like one of the most important characters in the first season,” Han told Variety. “I think every single person is in her orbit in a way and they’re all there because of her and she’s very beloved by all of them.”

The screenwriter didn’t confirm if the character will make more appearances through flashbacks, adding, “She’s setting people off on different journeys, so it was important to me that the person I cast for that part was somebody that drew people in, someone that you could just fall in love with.”