Will There Be More Seasons?

“It’s totally up to what Amazon wants and really, truly what audiences want. I would love to get three seasons because there are three books. So I would love to be able to finish telling that story the way that I wrote it,” Han told Variety in June 2022. “But I certainly don’t take anything for granted. I just hope people find the audience and people love it and want more.”

Ahead of the show’s renewal, Han signed an overall film and television deal with the network.