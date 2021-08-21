Carrie Ann Inaba

The In Living Color alum took a leave of absence in April 2021 to focus on her “wellbeing,” she posted via Instagram at the time. “I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing,” she said. “So, I appreciate your support, I appreciate the love and support from The Talk family.”

The Dancing With the Stars judge confirmed she would not return to the CBS daytime show in August 2021, months after initially taking a leave of absence due to health issues.

“Live in gratitude for all that is, was and will be, and with that thought, I want to announce that today, The Talk, CBS and I have mutually agreed to part ways,” she explained in an Instagram Story. “I just want to say that I’m filled with gratitude for the experience and for this chapter of my life that has been The Talk. I have made lifelong friendships, I’ve had incredible experiences and I’ve had wonderful discussions that helped me evolve as a human being.”

She continued, “It’s been an honor to be a part of your lives and to have a voice. So I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to not only my fellow cohosts, past and present, but also to those behind the scenes whom I love so deeply.”