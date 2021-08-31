Every ‘The Talk’ Host Through the Years and Why They Left

Elaine Welteroth

Welteroth announced her exit from the daytime show in August 2021. “It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented,” she said in a statement. “It was gratifying to be able to show up as my authentic self in front of a live national audience every day in a world as divided as ours and to stay true to myself and what I stand for.”

She continued, “I came to The Talk to break out of my own echo chamber and to join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy. I’m proud of how I represented myself and my community. But as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance! I will miss my talented cohosts and crew and I wish them the very best. Thanks to all those who tuned in every day.”

CBS also said in a statement that they wish her “all the best” in the future. “Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated,” the producers added.

Two months after her exit, she announced she is expecting her first child.