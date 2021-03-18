Eve

The “Gotta Man” singer appeared on her final episode of The Talk in December 2020.

“I truly, genuinely, for real love you,” she told her cohosts during her final show. “I have been so lucky and so grateful to be a part of this show. I’ve learned from each of you ladies.”

She announced that she would be leaving a month earlier after filming the show remotely from London. Eve told fans she planned to focus on her husband, Maximillion Cooper, and “expanding our family, being with my family.”