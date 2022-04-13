Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr

The pair are set to exchange vows in summer 2022 after their early exit.

“Immediately after getting engaged, we moved to California. So we got an apartment in L.A. and we’ve been planning our wedding. We’re getting married in summer of this year, which we’re really excited about because not only we’ll be able to celebrate our engagement and marriage, but we’re also able to share with everybody, which we’re looking forward to,” Alexis told Us in March 2022. “And so it’s been busy, moving from Texas to California, starting to plan for a wedding. We have a dog together. It’s been moving fast, but it’s flown by cause we’re having a lot of fun.”