Jake Cunningham

While Jake and Rae left the show together after falling for each other during their trial marriage, they didn’t end up taking the trip that he proposed during the finale.

“It’s not that she didn’t wanna go on the trip, we just — we both agreed that we needed to take time to figure stuff out. Cause after the show ended, I had to figure out stuff with April, had to get closure with that [and] she had to do the same thing with Zay,” Jake told Us in March 2022. “So honestly, we just pushed it back and then it just eventually just never happened.”

Jake added that he feels “like something could happen down the road” with Rae, whom he keeps in contact with. “We’re still good friends. We see each other occasionally from here and there,” he said at the time.