‘The Ultimatum’ Season 1 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger

Madlyn told Us on March 30, 2022, that she was 35 weeks pregnant with the couple’s first child. “I am ready to have my girl. Just the past couple weeks, I’m, like, ‘Get this baby outta me!’” she said. “But I love being pregnant. I mean, this is, it’s been such a blessing.”

Colby added, “Through it all, she’s done a great job of handling everything.” Madlyn confirmed via her Instagram Story in May 2022 that she and Colby had welcomed their daughter. “Baby girl is healthy and perfect and we will be bringing her home tomorrow,” she wrote on May 5. “We’ve been snuggling in the hospital bed trying to rest as much as possible and reflect on this incredible gift.”

The twosome also plans to have a bigger wedding with their family and friends in one year.