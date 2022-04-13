Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger

The couple are expecting their first child — a baby girl. Madlyn told Us on March 30, 2022, that she was 35 weeks. “I am ready to have my girl. Just the past couple weeks, I’m, like, ‘Get this baby outta me!’” she said. “But I love being pregnant. I mean, this is, it’s been such a blessing.”

Colby added, “Through it all, she’s done a great job of handling everything.”

The twosome also plans to have a bigger wedding with their family and friends in one year.